Mizuho Increases Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $215.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $233.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.67.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $194.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.23 and its 200-day moving average is $185.71. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.90 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $73.79 and a twelve month high of $230.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 256,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,986,749.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,812 shares of company stock worth $14,759,243 over the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Zscaler by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 421.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.