MKM Partners Reaffirms Buy Rating for Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED)

MKM Partners reissued their buy rating on shares of Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. MKM Partners currently has a C$55.00 target price on the stock.

WEED has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$41.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark lowered Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cormark lowered Canopy Growth from a market perform rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$27.78 to C$29.09 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$36.10.

Shares of TSE WEED opened at C$29.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.92, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 6.24. The firm has a market cap of C$11.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.61. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of C$18.44 and a 1 year high of C$71.60.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

