MMOCoin (MMO) Price Down 17.4% Over Last Week

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. MMOCoin has a market cap of $569,867.29 and approximately $3,454.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MMOCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MMOCoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000434 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000085 BTC.

MMOCoin Coin Profile

MMO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MMOCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MMOCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MMOCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MMOCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.