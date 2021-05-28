Moeda Loyalty Points Price Reaches $0.87 (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market capitalization of $17.14 million and $4.25 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00002375 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00081381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00019905 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.22 or 0.00925083 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,467.62 or 0.09428680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00091280 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Profile

MDA is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moedaseeds.com . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

