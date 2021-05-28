Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Position Raised by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TAP. Wolfe Research began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

Shares of TAP opened at $57.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

