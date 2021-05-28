Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $72.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. is a chain of 1,118 Company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, five wholesale locations, two retread facilities and 14 dealer-operated stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. Monro Muffler Brake operates a chain of stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States, operating under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake and Service, Speedy Auto Service by Monro, Kimmel Tires – Auto Service and Tread Quarters Discount Tires. Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of new construction stores. “

Several other analysts have also commented on MNRO. TheStreet lowered Monro from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Monro presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of MNRO opened at $63.05 on Tuesday. Monro has a 12 month low of $39.39 and a 12 month high of $72.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 54.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Monro had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monro will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNRO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Monro during the 4th quarter worth about $19,665,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monro by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 723,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,587,000 after acquiring an additional 263,579 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Monro by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,289,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $348,030,000 after acquiring an additional 224,634 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Monro during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,439,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Monro by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,459,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $184,418,000 after acquiring an additional 196,635 shares during the period.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

