Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $19.31 Million Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,666 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial makes up about 2.8% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Stifel Financial worth $19,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,769,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,987,000 after purchasing an additional 891,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 43,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $2,920,429.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 120,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,070,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Weisel sold 5,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $369,166.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $4,573,216 over the last 90 days. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, February 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Stifel Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.13.

SF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $72.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.65.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

