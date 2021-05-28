Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Purchases 17,065 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 24.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,065 shares during the quarter. Fox Factory accounts for about 1.6% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $11,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Fox Factory by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 17.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000.

FOXF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.17.

NASDAQ FOXF traded down $2.32 on Friday, hitting $151.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,894. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $67.75 and a 52-week high of $166.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.20 and a 200-day moving average of $124.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $7,066,906.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,606 shares of company stock worth $8,156,573. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

