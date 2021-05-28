Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Takes $5.05 Million Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAD stock traded down $5.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $352.75. 8,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,333. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.82. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.09 and a twelve month high of $417.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $377.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.08.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 23.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 7.70%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total value of $42,786.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,918.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total value of $5,030,122.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,598 shares in the company, valued at $89,517,422.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,200 shares of company stock worth $5,354,569 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LAD shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.92.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

