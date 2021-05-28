More Coin Market Capitalization Tops $130,881.22 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. Over the last seven days, More Coin has traded down 32.6% against the US dollar. One More Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0654 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. More Coin has a total market capitalization of $130,881.22 and $1,951.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00082414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00021237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.10 or 0.00949179 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,574.08 or 0.09499988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00093426 BTC.

More Coin Profile

MORE is a coin. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

