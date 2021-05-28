Morgan Stanley Boosts MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Price Target to $42.00

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock opened at $32.10 on Tuesday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 3.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.06.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $189.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth $393,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

