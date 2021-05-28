Morgan Stanley Boosts Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target to $30.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Unum Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

UNM stock opened at $30.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.79. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $14.96 and a 12-month high of $31.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.12%.

In other news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $199,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $1,066,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,210 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 17,483 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 133,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 55,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 27,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 53,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

