Morgan Stanley Increases Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target to $113.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.67.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $120.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.55. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $75.04 and a 52-week high of $121.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 821.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

In related news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 17,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $2,048,899.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,408,279.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 14,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $1,678,840.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,479 shares in the company, valued at $6,154,314.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,686 shares of company stock worth $6,888,391. 21.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHH. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,632,000. 57.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

