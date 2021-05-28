Morgan Stanley Raises Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Price Target to $188.00

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $188.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AIZ. Truist Financial increased their target price on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a buy rating and a $207.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $161.30 on Thursday. Assurant has a 1 year low of $96.71 and a 1 year high of $163.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.28 and its 200-day moving average is $139.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.64.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.59%.

Assurant declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $6,478,318.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $1,240,568.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Assurant by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Assurant by 2.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Assurant by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Assurant by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Assurant by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

