Morgan Stanley Raises EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $78.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EOG. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank raised EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist increased their target price on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.16.

NYSE EOG opened at $80.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $86.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.89 and a 200 day moving average of $62.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 113.01%.

In other news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,944,642,000 after buying an additional 1,554,226 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in EOG Resources by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,525,000 after buying an additional 4,194,838 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 21.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $819,795,000 after buying an additional 2,009,016 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,515,608 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $688,226,000 after buying an additional 61,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,305,574 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $264,589,000 after buying an additional 800,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

