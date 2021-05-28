Morgan Stanley Raises Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target to $89.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $89.00 in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SYY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.38.

NYSE SYY opened at $80.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.88, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.60. Sysco has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $335,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Sysco by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Sysco by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 117,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

