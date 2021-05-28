Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC raised Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VWDRY opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.39. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

