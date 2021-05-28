Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Short Interest Update

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a decrease of 56.5% from the April 29th total of 173,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 150.8 days.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGRUF remained flat at $$4.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $4.86.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 47 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.6 billion and approximately 8.3 million square feet of leasable space.

