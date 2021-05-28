Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Movado Group had a positive return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 22.02%.

Shares of NYSE MOV traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.77. 612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.10. Movado Group has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In other Movado Group news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $115,508.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $157,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,083.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MOV shares. TheStreet raised Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

