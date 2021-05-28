M&T Bank Corp Has $513,000 Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,287,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $859,229,000 after buying an additional 151,703 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,194.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,074,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,819 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,751,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,401,000 after acquiring an additional 144,192 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 935,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,866,000 after purchasing an additional 167,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $172.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.03. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.29 and a 52-week high of $183.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 21.48%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $220,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,048.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,933 shares of company stock valued at $12,066,002 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JBHT. Bank of America upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.19.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.