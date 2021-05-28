M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Knowles were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Knowles by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,411,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,035,000 after buying an additional 1,753,672 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at $18,610,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter valued at $7,120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Knowles by 205.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 379,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 255,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Knowles by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 161,825 shares during the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KN opened at $20.51 on Friday. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.64.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.10 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Knowles news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $168,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,322.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 36,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $768,805.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,999.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,562 shares of company stock worth $1,671,600 in the last 90 days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

