M&T Bank Corp Sells 13,126 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,844 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 13,126 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,776,072 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $448,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,375 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,180,935 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $81,703,000 after purchasing an additional 518,678 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,181,194 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $65,938,000 after purchasing an additional 715,291 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,889,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,347,837 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,213,000 after acquiring an additional 797,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $24.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.91. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.65) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.72 EPS for the current year.

AAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.