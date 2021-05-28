M&T Bank Corp Sells 132 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 10.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,111 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 8.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.7% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 1.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 9.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.63, for a total value of $4,025,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,990,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total value of $986,871.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,468,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,806 shares of company stock valued at $22,726,953 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist upped their price objective on HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on HubSpot from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.92.

NYSE HUBS opened at $498.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $514.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $444.84. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $190.87 and a one year high of $574.83. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.34 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.