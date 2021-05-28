M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,222 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $1,953,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,839 shares in the company, valued at $23,735,902.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $381,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,589,155 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BMRN stock opened at $77.36 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.35 and a 1 year high of $131.95. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.10 and a 200 day moving average of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.44 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMRN. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.57.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

