M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,413 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 45,472 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 704.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,744,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,814,000 after buying an additional 3,278,423 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 64.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,312,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,045,000 after buying an additional 513,763 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 12,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $30.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.32. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $31.17. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOMD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

