M&T Bank Corp Sells 631 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Quidel were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Quidel by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Quidel by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,733,000 after acquiring an additional 99,018 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Quidel by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Quidel by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Quidel by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $121.50 on Friday. Quidel Co. has a 52-week low of $104.40 and a 52-week high of $306.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.48 and a 200-day moving average of $169.54.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). Quidel had a net margin of 50.91% and a return on equity of 92.33%. The business had revenue of $375.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.24 million. On average, analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 23.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total transaction of $113,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,001.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $84,909.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,868.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,013 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Quidel from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Quidel from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

