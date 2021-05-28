Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,885 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.28% of Mustang Bio worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MBIO. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Mustang Bio in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Mustang Bio in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mustang Bio by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 20,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mustang Bio by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,344,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Mustang Bio by 336.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 161,238 shares during the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBIO opened at $3.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.58. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Analysts forecast that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman acquired 165,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $516,553.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MBIO. BTIG Research began coverage on Mustang Bio in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

