Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mustang Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mustang Bio presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Mustang Bio stock opened at $3.35 on Monday. Mustang Bio has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $292.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.58.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mustang Bio will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mustang Bio news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman purchased 165,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $516,553.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBIO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 148.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,134,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,507 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mustang Bio by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,344,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,659,000 after buying an additional 1,014,160 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mustang Bio by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,548,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after buying an additional 856,196 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $2,801,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 453.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 800,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 655,700 shares during the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

