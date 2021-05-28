My Food Bag Group Limited (ASX:MFB) Insider Buys A$13,600.00 in Stock

My Food Bag Group Limited (ASX:MFB) insider Jennifer (Jen) Bunbury purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.36 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of A$13,600.00 ($9,714.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.06, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.21.

My Food Bag Group Company Profile

My Food Bag Group Limited engages in the online food delivery business in New Zealand. It offers a range of meal kit bags under the My Food Bag, Bargain Box, and Fresh Start brands. The company was formerly known as MFB Group Limited and changed its name My Food Bag Group Limited in January 2021. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

