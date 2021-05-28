Myriad Interactive Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYRY) Short Interest Update

Myriad Interactive Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYRY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 194,400 shares, a decrease of 65.1% from the April 29th total of 557,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MYRY remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,675. Myriad Interactive Media has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04.

About Myriad Interactive Media

Myriad Interactive Media, Inc provides end-to-end e-business solutions to businesses interested in doing e-tailing. The company offers Mingle Suite, a social media software application that combines social media networks, such as Facebook, Twitter, Google+, and YouTube into one place; and MyMobiPoints.com, a mobile technology, which allow users to share uploaded social content to their social media networks.

