MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) PT Raised to $42.00 at Morgan Stanley

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MYTE. Cowen began coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of MYTE stock opened at $32.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 0.92. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $36.25.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.12 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at $393,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth about $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

