N. V. Tyagarajan Sells 70,000 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $3,119,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at $30,921,106.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Genpact stock opened at $45.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

G has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 37.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855,182 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 12.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,917,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,190,000 after acquiring an additional 753,848 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 17.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,669,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,569,000 after acquiring an additional 989,107 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 3.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,729,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,679,000 after acquiring an additional 140,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 8.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,622,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after acquiring an additional 210,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

