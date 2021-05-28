Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Nabriva Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

NBRV opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.14. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.93% and a negative return on equity of 81.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 311,927 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $260,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. 0.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

