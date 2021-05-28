Nabriva Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 10,600 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,280% compared to the typical volume of 768 call options.

Shares of NBRV opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.04. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.14. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.28% and a negative net margin of 506.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Nabriva Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBRV. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 41.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.