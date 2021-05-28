NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) PT Set at C$6.00 by Raymond James

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) has been given a C$6.00 target price by investment analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 77.51% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of GRA traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$3.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,857. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.07. NanoXplore has a 1-year low of C$1.40 and a 1-year high of C$4.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.73. The stock has a market cap of C$532.61 million and a P/E ratio of -55.41.

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$17.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.62 million. Research analysts anticipate that NanoXplore will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

