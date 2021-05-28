NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC) Insider Sebastian Evans Buys 121,394 Shares

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC) insider Sebastian Evans purchased 121,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.02 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$123,821.88 ($88,444.20).

Sebastian Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Sebastian Evans acquired 28,336 shares of NAOS Emerging Opportunities stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.02 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of A$28,902.72 ($20,644.80).

On Monday, May 10th, Sebastian Evans acquired 13,262 shares of NAOS Emerging Opportunities stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.02 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of A$13,527.24 ($9,662.31).

On Wednesday, March 17th, Sebastian Evans acquired 34,458 shares of NAOS Emerging Opportunities stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$1,378.32 ($984.51).

About NAOS Emerging Opportunities

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Naos Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of emerging companies outside the S&P/ASX 100 Accumulation Index.

