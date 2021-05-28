NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NAC) Insider Purchases A$11,009.91 in Stock

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NAC) insider David Rickards bought 9,901 shares of NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.11 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of A$11,009.91 ($7,864.22).
David Rickards also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 18th, David Rickards bought 10,676 shares of NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.02 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of A$10,857.49 ($7,755.35).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.04, a current ratio of 28.55 and a quick ratio of 28.55.
About NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities
NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by NAOS Asset Management Limited. It seeks to invest in the public equity markets across the globe with a focus on Australia. It invests in the value stocks of small and mid-cap companies. NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited is domiciled in Australia.
