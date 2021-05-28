Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 653 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMC. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 222.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

NYSE:OMC opened at $82.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $86.38. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.30.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.