Naples Global Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Huntsman by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUN. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.82.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $28.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $32.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.33%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

