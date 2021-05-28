Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,051,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,482,000 after buying an additional 380,486 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,109,000 after purchasing an additional 279,556 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,592,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $861,738,000 after purchasing an additional 205,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,396,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,643,000 after purchasing an additional 187,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Shares of PNW opened at $84.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.66. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $91.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

