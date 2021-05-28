Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,219,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,858,492,000 after purchasing an additional 730,075 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,925,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,331 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,735,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,543,000 after acquiring an additional 262,782 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD stock opened at $160.96 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.92 and a 12 month high of $163.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.