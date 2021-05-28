Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.46 Million Position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 303,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,710,000 after purchasing an additional 49,405 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,807,000 after acquiring an additional 129,131 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 289,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,802,000 after acquiring an additional 198,638 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 212,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,516,000 after acquiring an additional 51,092 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 236.3% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after acquiring an additional 102,426 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF stock opened at $81.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.46 and a 200-day moving average of $85.68. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $52.86 and a 52-week high of $108.61.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

