Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 27.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ABB by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after buying an additional 38,555 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 1.8% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 93,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 585.2% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 46,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 40,038 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB during the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $34.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $34.32. The company has a market cap of $74.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. ABB had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This is an increase from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is 52.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. DNB Markets downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ABB in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

