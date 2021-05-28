Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 1,479 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.44.

In other news, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $1,607,159.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,998 shares in the company, valued at $22,061,822.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Aleksandra Krusko sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total value of $34,882.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,241.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,657 shares of company stock worth $5,435,696. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $118.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $107.23 and a 52 week high of $141.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 93.72%. The business had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.66%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

