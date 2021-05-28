Naples Global Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,436,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,869,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.56. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

