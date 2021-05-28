Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 235 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,188 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Davidson Trust Co. raised its position in Visa by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.22.

Shares of V opened at $226.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $441.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.40 and a 200 day moving average of $214.71. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $237.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,896.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

