Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.75.

Natera stock opened at $92.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.94. Natera has a 52-week low of $39.21 and a 52-week high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Natera news, Director Roelof Botha sold 67,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $6,354,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $34,768.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 447,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,032,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322,428 shares of company stock valued at $31,693,388 over the last 90 days. 10.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 8,039.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL increased its position in shares of Natera by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 104,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,390,000 after purchasing an additional 65,900 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

