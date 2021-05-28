National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NATI stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $40.87. 2,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,260. National Instruments has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.26.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $335.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.61 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 1.18%. Research analysts predict that National Instruments will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

