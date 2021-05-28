National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. 57.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NPK opened at $101.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.76 million, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.67. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.49 and a 52-week high of $117.87.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.03 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%.

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

