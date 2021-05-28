Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 11,938 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 94.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cactus by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cactus by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 109,208 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cactus by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 268,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Cactus by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 461,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WHD opened at $34.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.32. Cactus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $39.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.32 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 9.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WHD. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other Cactus news, VP Steven Bender sold 192,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $5,890,803.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 192,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,803.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,612.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,671,399 shares of company stock worth $234,599,839. Insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

